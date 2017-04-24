Researchers awarded $1.8 million grant to develop Transdisciplinary Care Model for type 1 diabetes
Only 21 percent of adolescents with type 1 diabetes maintain the recommended A1C levels, According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, often related to psychological and behavioral impediments. Researchers from Nemours Children's Health System have been awarded $1.8 million from the National Institutes of Health to develop and test a new Transdisciplinary Care Model, where an advanced practice nurse, psychologist, and dietitian will work together with the patient either in-person or through virtual, telemedicine visits to improve family management of diabetes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My heart is open and ready for love
|Apr 13
|Oliver
|1
|find people for free sex here! (Sep '13)
|Apr 12
|Jbrown22
|7
|Suffering from Anxiety and others ?
|Mar '17
|Meds
|1
|Naked Man Scales SUV, Taunts Police (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Cousin Phart
|12
|Great neighborhood to grow up in (1950s & 60s)
|Jan '17
|Jerry
|1
|Edgemoor Gardens residents combat blight of lit... (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Jerry
|53
|church of satan
|Jan '17
|Irishblonde
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC