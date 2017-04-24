Researchers awarded $1.8 million grant to develop Transdisciplinary Care Model for type 1 diabetes

Only 21 percent of adolescents with type 1 diabetes maintain the recommended A1C levels, According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, often related to psychological and behavioral impediments. Researchers from Nemours Children's Health System have been awarded $1.8 million from the National Institutes of Health to develop and test a new Transdisciplinary Care Model, where an advanced practice nurse, psychologist, and dietitian will work together with the patient either in-person or through virtual, telemedicine visits to improve family management of diabetes.

