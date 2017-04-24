Police: Suspect pointed gun at officer who fatally shot him
An officer fatally shot a Delaware man wanted on an attempted murder charge after the suspect pointed a gun at the officer during a foot chase, police said Thursday. New Castle County Police identified 21-year-old Keith Price of Wilmington as the man killed in the shooting outside a church a day earlier.
