Police: Suspect pointed gun at officer who fatally shot him

Thursday Apr 20

An officer fatally shot a Delaware man wanted on an attempted murder charge after the suspect pointed a gun at the officer during a foot chase, police said Thursday. New Castle County Police identified 21-year-old Keith Price of Wilmington as the man killed in the shooting outside a church a day earlier.

