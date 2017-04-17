NextEra may challenge PUCa s decision on Oncor as bankruptcy drags on

NextEra Energy may try to revive its $18 billion plan to buy Oncor Electric Delivery by challenging last week's ruling by Texas regulators that the proposed takeover isn't good for state power users, lawyers involved in the dispute said Monday. The rejection of the deal put the state's Public Utility Commission in conflict with U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Sontchi, who is overseeing the Chapter 11 case of Oncor's owner, Energy Future Holdings.

