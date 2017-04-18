Navient to buy JPMorgan's $6.9B educa...

Navient to buy JPMorgan's $6.9B education loan portfolio

Yesterday

Navient to buy JPMorgan's $6.9B education loan portfolio The deal comes as Navient faces allegations it illegally failed student loan borrowers File photo taken in 2014 shows local officials with Navient executives as they unveiled the student loan servicing giant's new exterior sign. The nation's largest student loan servicing company Tuesday said it is on the verge of growing even bigger - but tempered the news by reporting earnings that missed Wall Street forecasts.

