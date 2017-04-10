Mel Gibson making amends for ugly comments with donations
Mel Gibson, the actor who once drunkenly declared that "the Jews are responsible for all the wars in the world," has been quietly donating to a project to help Holocaust survivors. The Oscar-winning film director has quietly been making amends for the many ugly things he's said and done over the years, including his hate-filled rant after a a 2006 traffic stop in California.
