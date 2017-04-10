Mel Gibson making amends for ugly com...

Mel Gibson making amends for ugly comments with donations

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

Mel Gibson, the actor who once drunkenly declared that "the Jews are responsible for all the wars in the world," has been quietly donating to a project to help Holocaust survivors. The Oscar-winning film director has quietly been making amends for the many ugly things he's said and done over the years, including his hate-filled rant after a a 2006 traffic stop in California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Suffering from Anxiety and others ? Mar '17 Meds 1
News Naked Man Scales SUV, Taunts Police (Mar '14) Feb '17 Cousin Phart 12
Great neighborhood to grow up in (1950s & 60s) Jan '17 Jerry 1
News Edgemoor Gardens residents combat blight of lit... (Jan '07) Jan '17 Jerry 53
church of satan Jan '17 Irishblonde 2
News Delaware Welcomes Joe Biden Home After Decades ... Jan '17 USA Today 8
Johnny Ray Thompson also known as bubba teeth f... Jan '17 so you know 1
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Health Care
  4. Tornado
  5. Iran
 

Wilmington, DE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,231 • Total comments across all topics: 280,203,727

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC