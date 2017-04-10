Legislative Wrap

Legislative Wrap

Non-Delaware residents FOIA request tabled Rep. Paul Baumbach, D-Newark, introduced a bill March 15 that would allow non-Delaware residents to make Freedom of Information Act requests. House Bill 75 allows state agencies and public bodies to create higher fees for responses to FOIA requests from non-Delaware residents.

