Growth in Lake Country
The first quarter of 2017 has blasted by the first quarter figures from 2016 by 18 per cent with $18,511,845 year to date in 2017 compared to $15,710,565 for the first quarter of 2016. "We are working really hard to provide residents with access to world class amenities such as the recently purchased Okanagan Rail Trail and by completing a brand new Parks and Recreation Master Plan," said Mayor James Baker.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Castanet.net.
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My heart is open and ready for love
|Apr 13
|Oliver
|1
|find people for free sex here! (Sep '13)
|Apr 12
|Jbrown22
|7
|Suffering from Anxiety and others ?
|Mar '17
|Meds
|1
|Naked Man Scales SUV, Taunts Police (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Cousin Phart
|12
|Great neighborhood to grow up in (1950s & 60s)
|Jan '17
|Jerry
|1
|Edgemoor Gardens residents combat blight of lit... (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Jerry
|53
|church of satan
|Jan '17
|Irishblonde
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC