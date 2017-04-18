Fruit plant doesn't get a break
Council this week refused to grant a variance exempting BC Tree Fruits from paying for an estimated $223,000 in improvements to Bottom Wood Lake Road. However, due to a procedural error by Mayor James Baker, the matter will be raised again at the next town council meeting.
