EPA awards $197,500 grant to Delaware city for Brownfield redevelopment
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the award of a $197,500 grant to the city of Wilmington, Delaware, to assist with area-wide planning for cleanup, redevelopment and productive reuse of former industrial properties in the city. One of the sites is a former auto salvage yard located at the intersection of 14th and Church Streets along the Brandywine River, and the other is along the same river shoreline at 12th and Governor Printz Boulevard, which is used by the city for storage of materials.
