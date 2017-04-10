Driver found wounded after mysterious crash, shooting
Police arriving to what they thought was "a minor vehicle accident" found the driver had been shot, but there are still many questions including where the crash and shooting took place. Wilmington police officers got to the scene near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Justison Street just before 10:30pm Friday.
