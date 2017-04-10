Delaware School Passes Safe Haven Policy for Immigrants
A new policy passed makes the Christina School District the first in Delaware to provide a safe haven for its immigrant students. In a 4-2 vote Tuesday night, the Christina School District Board of Education in Wilmington approved a new policy that outlines steps employees can take to safeguard K-12 students who are in the country illegally, in event of a request from an immigration agency.
