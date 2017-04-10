Delaware judge convicts girl in fatal school bathroom fight
A Delaware judge has convicted a 17-year-old girl of homicide after a school bathroom fight that left a 16-year-old girl dead. An autopsy found that Amy Joyner-Francis died of sudden cardiac death, aggravated by physical and emotional stress from the April 2016 fight at Howard High School of Technology in Wilmington.
