DE: DART Bus Route & Schedule Changes Approved to Become Effective Sunday, May 21, 2017
Delaware Transit Corp. announced changes to DART Statewide Bus Services have been approved to become effective Sunday, May 21, 2017. Weekday, Saturday and/or Sunday schedule times have been adjusted on most routes to improve on-time performance and connections, and/or re-routing.
Read more at Mass Transit.
