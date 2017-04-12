Conewago Township-based Unilife Corp. files fora

Unilife Corp., a Conewago Township-based maker of wearable drug-delivery systems, and its two U.S. subsidiaries filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Wednesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware. Conewago Township-based Unilife Corp. files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Unilife Corp., a Conewago Township-based maker of wearable drug-delivery systems, and its two U.S. subsidiaries filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Wednesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware.

