Conewago Township-based Unilife Corp....

Conewago Township-based Unilife Corp. files fora

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: The York Daily Record

Unilife Corp., a Conewago Township-based maker of wearable drug-delivery systems, and its two U.S. subsidiaries filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Wednesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware. Conewago Township-based Unilife Corp. files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Unilife Corp., a Conewago Township-based maker of wearable drug-delivery systems, and its two U.S. subsidiaries filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Wednesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
My heart is open and ready for love Thu Oliver 1
find people for free sex here! (Sep '13) Apr 12 Jbrown22 7
Suffering from Anxiety and others ? Mar '17 Meds 1
News Naked Man Scales SUV, Taunts Police (Mar '14) Feb '17 Cousin Phart 12
Great neighborhood to grow up in (1950s & 60s) Jan '17 Jerry 1
News Edgemoor Gardens residents combat blight of lit... (Jan '07) Jan '17 Jerry 53
church of satan Jan '17 Irishblonde 2
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Wilmington, DE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,911 • Total comments across all topics: 280,320,624

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC