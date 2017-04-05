College Students Help Raise $1.8M To ...

College Students Help Raise $1.8M To Fight Pediatric Cancer

Amanda Flores and Danielle Alfano of Verona were among the University of Delaware students who participated in a 12-hour dance marathon to provide financial assistance to families of children battling pediatric cancer and fund cancer research studies. UDance is the university's largest student-run philanthropy benefiting the Wilmington, Del.-based Andrew McDonough B+ Foundation .

