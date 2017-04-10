Closing arguments in trial over fatal school bathroom fight in Wilmington
Attorneys have presented closing arguments in the trial of three girls charged in a school bathroom fight in Delaware that left a 16-year-old girl dead. After a week of testimony and closing arguments Tuesday, a judge said he will rule Thursday on whether the girls are culpable in the death of Amy Joyner-Francis.
