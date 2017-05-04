BRIEF-Pacific Andes International says units filed for relief under chapter 11
WILMINGTON, Del, April 27 The owners of one of the first new U.S. nuclear power plants in decades said the half-finished reactors might not be completed without changes to a proposed $800 million loan to the bankrupt builder, Westinghouse Electric Co LLC.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|has anyone seen "Chinese Sarah" or Asian Sara..... (Aug '15)
|May 1
|Thekid4208
|3
|Standoff ends in Middletown, suspect in troopera
|Apr 30
|Joyous Carnac
|1
|My heart is open and ready for love
|Apr 13
|Oliver
|1
|find people for free sex here! (Sep '13)
|Apr 12
|Jbrown22
|7
|Suffering from Anxiety and others ?
|Mar '17
|Meds
|1
|Naked Man Scales SUV, Taunts Police (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Cousin Phart
|12
|Great neighborhood to grow up in (1950s & 60s)
|Jan '17
|Jerry
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC