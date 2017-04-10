Art Watch: Celebrating American masters

Art Watch: Celebrating American masters

Somerville Manning Gallery is currently featuring two exhibitions at their location in Breck's Mill in Wilmington Delaware. American Masters: Art of the 19th-20th Centuries and Protected Land: Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Brandywine Conservancy and the land that they preserve.

