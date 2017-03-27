Vietnam Veterans Stage in Rio, Aim fo...

Vietnam Veterans Stage in Rio, Aim for Better VA Health Care

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: Cape May County Herald

Many Vietnam War veterans believe that the hidden costs of war that few people think about need to be paid, just like any other debt. For that reason, on March 28, several Vietnam War veterans staged an event at the intersection of Routes 9 and 47 on a former gas station site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape May County Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Suffering from Anxiety and others ? Mar 4 Meds 1
News Naked Man Scales SUV, Taunts Police (Mar '14) Feb '17 Cousin Phart 12
Great neighborhood to grow up in (1950s & 60s) Jan '17 Jerry 1
News Edgemoor Gardens residents combat blight of lit... (Jan '07) Jan '17 Jerry 53
church of satan Jan '17 Irishblonde 2
News Delaware Welcomes Joe Biden Home After Decades ... Jan '17 USA Today 8
Johnny Ray Thompson also known as bubba teeth f... Jan '17 so you know 1
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
 

Wilmington, DE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,732 • Total comments across all topics: 279,974,905

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC