Turnaround Artists to Bring the 1940s to The Playhouse with in the Mood

IN THE MOOD, A 1940s Big Band Music Revue presented by Turnaround Artists will appear at The Playhouse on Rodney Square for two shows on Thursday, April 6 at 2PM & 7:30PM. Tickets, which are on sale now, are $34-68 and may be purchased by calling The Playhouse Box Office at 302.888.0200 or online at www.ThePlayhouseDE.org .

