Swedish exchange students visit New Sweden sites

The annual excursion to New Sweden sites in Wilmington, Delaware, was taken recently by the 2017 class of the Eskilstuna, Sweden-Bridgeton exchange student program. Standing at the altar of Holy Trinity Church are Rebecca Wilson, Executive Director of Old Swedes historic site; Aiyahna McCoy, Bridgeton student; Ellen Eriksson and Johanna Rosenkvist, both Swedish students; George Linen, Bridgeton faculty; Dyanna Magee, Bridgeton student; and Karin Grenabo, Swedish faculty.

