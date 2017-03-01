Report: Former VP Joe Biden's son dating late son's widow
Vice President Joe Biden, center, and his family at the funeral service of his son, former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, June 6, 2015, at St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church in Wilmington, Del. The New York Post reports that Hallie Biden and Hunter Biden began dating after Hunter separated from his wife.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|find people for free sex here! (Sep '13)
|Feb 24
|Helen
|7
|Naked Man Scales SUV, Taunts Police (Mar '14)
|Feb 2
|Cousin Phart
|12
|Great neighborhood to grow up in (1950s & 60s)
|Jan '17
|Jerry
|1
|Edgemoor Gardens residents combat blight of lit... (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Jerry
|53
|church of satan
|Jan '17
|Irishblonde
|2
|Delaware Welcomes Joe Biden Home After Decades ...
|Jan '17
|USA Today
|8
|Johnny Ray Thompson also known as bubba teeth f...
|Jan '17
|so you know
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC