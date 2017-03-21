Qatar took stake in Rocket Internet's...

Qatar took stake in Rocket Internet's HelloFresh: WirtschaftsWoche

Founded in Berlin in 2007, Rocket has built up dozens of businesses from fashion e-commerce to food delivery, but many investors have become concerned about heavy losses and falling valuations for its key start-ups. Rocket Internet said in December that HelloFresh had raised 85 million euros from an unnamed leading global investor and existing shareholder Baillie Gifford, at a 2 billion euro valuation, down from a previous 2.6 billion euros.

