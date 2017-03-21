Qatar took stake in Rocket Internet's HelloFresh: WirtschaftsWoche
Founded in Berlin in 2007, Rocket has built up dozens of businesses from fashion e-commerce to food delivery, but many investors have become concerned about heavy losses and falling valuations for its key start-ups. Rocket Internet said in December that HelloFresh had raised 85 million euros from an unnamed leading global investor and existing shareholder Baillie Gifford, at a 2 billion euro valuation, down from a previous 2.6 billion euros.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suffering from Anxiety and others ?
|Mar 4
|Meds
|1
|find people for free sex here! (Sep '13)
|Feb 24
|Helen
|7
|Naked Man Scales SUV, Taunts Police (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Cousin Phart
|12
|Great neighborhood to grow up in (1950s & 60s)
|Jan '17
|Jerry
|1
|Edgemoor Gardens residents combat blight of lit... (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Jerry
|53
|church of satan
|Jan '17
|Irishblonde
|2
|Delaware Welcomes Joe Biden Home After Decades ...
|Jan '17
|USA Today
|8
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC