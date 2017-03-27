Prison Reform Group Demands Changes i...

Prison Reform Group Demands Changes in Delaware Prisons

Friday Mar 24 Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

A group calling for improvements to the treatment of inmates in Delaware prisons on Friday made demands to the state aimed getting rid of inhumane conditions members believe are found in prisons like the Vaughn Correctional Center. Members of the Delaware Coalition of Prison Reform and Justice want U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions to investigate the hostage situation at Vaughn last month that left correctional officer Steven Floyd dead.

