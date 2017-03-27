Prison Reform Group Demands Changes in Delaware Prisons
A group calling for improvements to the treatment of inmates in Delaware prisons on Friday made demands to the state aimed getting rid of inhumane conditions members believe are found in prisons like the Vaughn Correctional Center. Members of the Delaware Coalition of Prison Reform and Justice want U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions to investigate the hostage situation at Vaughn last month that left correctional officer Steven Floyd dead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suffering from Anxiety and others ?
|Mar 4
|Meds
|1
|Naked Man Scales SUV, Taunts Police (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Cousin Phart
|12
|Great neighborhood to grow up in (1950s & 60s)
|Jan '17
|Jerry
|1
|Edgemoor Gardens residents combat blight of lit... (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Jerry
|53
|church of satan
|Jan '17
|Irishblonde
|2
|Delaware Welcomes Joe Biden Home After Decades ...
|Jan '17
|USA Today
|8
|Johnny Ray Thompson also known as bubba teeth f...
|Jan '17
|so you know
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC