Pepsi to lay off 80 to 100 workers, citing Philadelphia tax

Wednesday Mar 1

Pepsi says slumping sales from Philadelphia's new sweetened-beverage tax are prompting layoffs of 80 to 100 workers at three distribution plants that serve the city.

