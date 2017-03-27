Paragon Offshore Can Put Reorganizati...

Paragon Offshore Can Put Reorganization Plan to Creditor Vote

Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: Wall Street Journal

A bankruptcy judge gave Paragon Offshore PLC the green light to put its reorganization plan to a vote, months after he rejected its first plan. Judge Christopher Sontchi of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Del., earlier this week approved Paragon's disclosure statement.

