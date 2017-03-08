Nonclinical factors drive antibiotic ...

Nonclinical factors drive antibiotic choice in pediatric CAP

For children with community-acquired pneumonia , patient and nonclinical characteristics are associated with receipt of macrolides and broad-spectrum antibiotics versus amoxicillin, according to a study published online March 7 in Pediatrics . Lori K. Handy, M.D., from the Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, Del., and colleagues conducted a retrospective cohort study in an outpatient pediatric primary care network to examine the patient and clinician characteristics associated with prescription of amoxicillin versus macrolide or broad-spectrum antibiotics for CAP.

