New Jersey Man Arrested for Harassing Women in Dover Businesses
The Dover Police Department has arrested a New Jersey man for several acts of lewdness and harassing several women at multiple Dover area businesses. Dover Police say officer arrested 56-year-old Marvin Wiggins of Colonia, New Jersey for multiple counts of harassment, lewdness, and disorderly conduct after he approached several women in the Dover area on Thursday March 23rd and Friday March 24. Police say Wiggins approached women asking for advice on baby shower gifts or house warming gifts.
