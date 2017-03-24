NeuroRx to Take Part in Panel and Pre...

NeuroRx to Take Part in Panel and Present at the Sachs Associates...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Customer Interaction Solutions

Wilmington, Delaware , March 24, 2017 -- NeuroRx, a clinical stage biopharma company developing the first oral therapy for A cute S uicidal I deation and B ehavior , today announced that Jonathan Javitt, M.D., M.P.H., Chief Executive Officer, will take part in the "Neuropsychiatry & Pain Management Panel," along with other industry leaders, at the Sachs Associates Neuroscience Biopartnering & Investment Forum, Focusing on Neurodegenerative Diseases and Pain Management, on March 27th, at the New York Academy of Sciences. Separately, Dr. Javitt will provide a NeuroRx Pharma corporate overview.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Suffering from Anxiety and others ? Mar 4 Meds 1
find people for free sex here! (Sep '13) Feb 24 Helen 7
News Naked Man Scales SUV, Taunts Police (Mar '14) Feb '17 Cousin Phart 12
Great neighborhood to grow up in (1950s & 60s) Jan '17 Jerry 1
News Edgemoor Gardens residents combat blight of lit... (Jan '07) Jan '17 Jerry 53
church of satan Jan '17 Irishblonde 2
News Delaware Welcomes Joe Biden Home After Decades ... Jan '17 USA Today 8
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Wilmington, DE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,752 • Total comments across all topics: 279,780,191

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC