NeuroRx to Take Part in Panel and Present at the Sachs Associates...

Wilmington, Delaware , March 24, 2017 -- NeuroRx, a clinical stage biopharma company developing the first oral therapy for A cute S uicidal I deation and B ehavior , today announced that Jonathan Javitt, M.D., M.P.H., Chief Executive Officer, will take part in the "Neuropsychiatry & Pain Management Panel," along with other industry leaders, at the Sachs Associates Neuroscience Biopartnering & Investment Forum, Focusing on Neurodegenerative Diseases and Pain Management, on March 27th, at the New York Academy of Sciences. Separately, Dr. Javitt will provide a NeuroRx Pharma corporate overview.

