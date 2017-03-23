NES Financial names Salus to private equity advisory board
NES Financial, a Silicon Valley FinTech company providing technology-enabled solutions for efficient back and middle office administration of complex financial transactions, announces the appointment of Bill Salus, Founder and CEO of Paddock Consultancy, to its Private Equity Advisory Board. Named in Global Custodian Magazine's Securities Services Hall of Fame, Mr. Salus has over 30 years of experience in sales, management, and consulting in the global investment and financial services industry.
