Man Shot by Philly Cops Flees to Del., Where He's Shot Again

A 28-year-old man died late Thursday after he was apparently shot by police officers in both Philadelphia and Delaware only hours apart. In preliminary accounts of what happened, Philadelphia police and New Castle County, Delaware, police described two incidents that occurred roughly two hours apart and which both involved police discharges.

