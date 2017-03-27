KJWP Adds PlayBox's AirBox Neo
Serving as the MeTV affiliate station for the Philadelphia area, KJWP has installed the latest AirBox Neo servers from PlayBox Technology to upgrade its broadcast playout system. Two AirBox Neo servers were installed at that station's Wilmington, De., headquarters to serve as a master and backup.
