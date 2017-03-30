Jet Engines Market Confident That Rolls-Royce's R&D Lab in Purdue Research Park Will Push the Boundaries of Engine Development - MarketIntelReports Jet Engines Market, Spurred by NASA's Adoption of Biofuels & Need To Reduce Pollution, Predicted To Register Strong Growth Till 2022 Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 30, 2017 -- The report " Global Jet Engines Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2022 ", available on MarketIntelReports, estimates that a majority of technological advances will take in place North America during the forecast period.

