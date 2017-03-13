hb 52
AN ACT AUTHORIZING THE CONVEYANCE OF THE STATE OF DELAWARE'S INTEREST IN CERTAIN LANDS LOCATED IN NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DELAWARE. Currently, Rockford Falls Partners, LLC owns the majority of the Bancroft Mills site in Wilmington, Delaware.
