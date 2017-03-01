DuPont to cease Kevlar production in South Carolina
DuPont plans to cease manufacturing Kevlar at Cooper River in June 2017, with equipment decommissioning complete by the end of July. DuPont will close its Kevlar manufacturing at the Cooper River site in South Carolina and move the operations to the company's Spruance site in Richmond, Va.
