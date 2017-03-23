Dole CEO reaches $74 mln settlement over 2013 buyout

David Murdock, the 93-year-old billionaire chief executive of Dole Food Co, has reached a $74 million settlement of claims that he shortchanged shareholders in 2013 when he took the produce company private in a $1.2 billion buyout. The all-cash accord won preliminary approval from U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson in Wilmington, Delaware, on March 16, and also covers claims against C. Michael Carter, Dole's former chief operating officer.

