Delaware Town Refunds $800,000 In Red Light Camera Tickets
Wilmington, Delaware ignored a state law restricting the use of red light cameras against motorists turning right on a red light. In a statement Tuesday, Mayor Mike Purzycki said the town would issue refunds to 6700 vehicle owners ticketed over the six month period from July 2016 to January 2017.
