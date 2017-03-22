Delaware Town Refunds $800,000 In Red...

Delaware Town Refunds $800,000 In Red Light Camera Tickets

Read more: TheNewspaper

Wilmington, Delaware ignored a state law restricting the use of red light cameras against motorists turning right on a red light. In a statement Tuesday, Mayor Mike Purzycki said the town would issue refunds to 6700 vehicle owners ticketed over the six month period from July 2016 to January 2017.

