Death of town councillor - big loss' for Lake Country
Owen Dickie, a former home inspector who brought a similar attention to detail to his work as a Lake Country town councillor, died Monday. He was 61. Dickie, who represented the Oyama area, had been diagnosed with melanoma last fall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.
