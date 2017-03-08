Celtic music to fill library ahead of St. Patrick's Day

Those looking for a way to celebrate St. Patrick's Day next week can head to the South Coastal Library on March 14. Melissa Heieie and Susan Ryan, a duo known as Willow Tree, will give a Celtic music concert that Tuesday at 2 p.m. in meeting rooms A and B. Heieie is the minister of music at Silverside Church in Wilmington. She loves to sing and specializes in organ and piano, but plays the harp in the duo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Coastal Point.