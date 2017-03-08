Celtic music to fill library ahead of St. Patrick's Day
Those looking for a way to celebrate St. Patrick's Day next week can head to the South Coastal Library on March 14. Melissa Heieie and Susan Ryan, a duo known as Willow Tree, will give a Celtic music concert that Tuesday at 2 p.m. in meeting rooms A and B. Heieie is the minister of music at Silverside Church in Wilmington. She loves to sing and specializes in organ and piano, but plays the harp in the duo.
