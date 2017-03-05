Cabaret, Dirty Dancing, and More Fill Broadway in Wilmington's 2017-18 Season

The 2017-2018 Broadway in Wilmington series at The Playhouse on Rodney Square was announced today at a special launch event. The Broadway Series, the third season under the management of The Grand Opera House, includes four week-long productions, THE WIZARD OF OZ, CABARET, DIRTY DANCING: THE CLASSIC STORY LIVE ON STAGE, and MOTOWN THE MUSICAL.

