Barclays card exec quits to fight for U.S. civil liberties

10 hrs ago

One of Barclays Plc's most senior U.S. executives is retiring to fight for civil liberties in his adopted homeland amid concerns about the rights of Muslims, immigrants and women. Amer Sajed, a 56-year-old Pakistan-born immigrant who moved to the U.S. to attend Vassar College and get an MBA at New York University, will step down from his role leading the bank's credit card business in July.

