Apps Competing for the Parking "Space"

New Haven: Access to parking is cited most commonly to this publication about working, shopping and eating in downtown New Haven. City officials are hoping that mobile "parking apps" can ease the pain by helping consumers pay for parking, extend their time, and even get parking subsidy from participating merchants.
