4 seriously injured in crash along US Route 222

Police say the crash happened on U.S. Route 222 in East Cocalico around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators say a 30-year-old Franklina Anthony, of Reading, was driving northbound when she swerved to avoid another vehicle, crossed over the center median and struck an SUV driven by 46-year-old Scott Rothenberger of Wilmington, Delaware.

