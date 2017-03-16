4 hospitalized after using charcoal grill to heata

Power outages throughout the New Castle County area led to the hospitalization of four people after using a charcoal grill to heat their home, according to New Castle County Paramedics. 4 hospitalized after using charcoal grill to heat home Power outages throughout the New Castle County area led to the hospitalization of four people after using a charcoal grill to heat their home, according to New Castle County Paramedics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.