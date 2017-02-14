Seattle judge says Trump travel ban case should continue during appeals
Feb 13 A U.S. federal judge on Monday said courtroom proceedings over President Donald Trump's travel ban should continue in Seattle during an ongoing appeals court review. At a hearing, U.S. District Judge James Robart in Seattle said he was not prepared to slow down the case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Naked Man Scales SUV, Taunts Police (Mar '14)
|Feb 2
|Cousin Phart
|12
|Great neighborhood to grow up in (1950s & 60s)
|Jan 28
|Jerry
|1
|Edgemoor Gardens residents combat blight of lit... (Jan '07)
|Jan 28
|Jerry
|53
|church of satan
|Jan 26
|Irishblonde
|2
|Delaware Welcomes Joe Biden Home After Decades ...
|Jan 21
|USA Today
|8
|Johnny Ray Thompson also known as bubba teeth f...
|Jan 19
|so you know
|1
|Analysis: Joe Biden Falls Seven Gets Up Eight
|Jan '17
|RiccardoFire
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC