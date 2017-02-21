RECORDING: Saxophone Maestra Fostina Dixon Blends Contemporary Jazz,...

First Single "Prayer of Jabez" is a Tribute To Marvin Gaye, Whom She Toured with for 4 Years Upcoming March/April Shows at World Cafe Live in Philadelphia and Ubon in Wilmington , DE Wilmington, DE: As a highly-regarded, in-demand composer, vocalist and jazz soloist who plays soprano, alto and baritone saxophones, flute, and clarinet, Fostina Dixon has been honing her craft for decades as a guest soloist with , Bobby Vinton, Sammy Davis, Jr. , and Marvin Gaye, with whom she toured with for four years. She was also a member of the and Leslie Drayton big bands, and, most recently, joined trumpeter Arnold Hutt for a special celebration concert for former Vice President Joe Biden upon his return home to Delaware after leaving office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at All About Jazz.