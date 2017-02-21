RECORDING: Saxophone Maestra Fostina ...

RECORDING: Saxophone Maestra Fostina Dixon Blends Contemporary Jazz,...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: All About Jazz

First Single "Prayer of Jabez" is a Tribute To Marvin Gaye, Whom She Toured with for 4 Years Upcoming March/April Shows at World Cafe Live in Philadelphia and Ubon in Wilmington , DE Wilmington, DE: As a highly-regarded, in-demand composer, vocalist and jazz soloist who plays soprano, alto and baritone saxophones, flute, and clarinet, Fostina Dixon has been honing her craft for decades as a guest soloist with , Bobby Vinton, Sammy Davis, Jr. , and Marvin Gaye, with whom she toured with for four years. She was also a member of the and Leslie Drayton big bands, and, most recently, joined trumpeter Arnold Hutt for a special celebration concert for former Vice President Joe Biden upon his return home to Delaware after leaving office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at All About Jazz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Naked Man Scales SUV, Taunts Police (Mar '14) Feb 2 Cousin Phart 12
Great neighborhood to grow up in (1950s & 60s) Jan 28 Jerry 1
News Edgemoor Gardens residents combat blight of lit... (Jan '07) Jan 28 Jerry 53
church of satan Jan 26 Irishblonde 2
News Delaware Welcomes Joe Biden Home After Decades ... Jan '17 USA Today 8
Johnny Ray Thompson also known as bubba teeth f... Jan '17 so you know 1
News Analysis: Joe Biden Falls Seven Gets Up Eight Jan '17 RiccardoFire 1
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Wilmington, DE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,951 • Total comments across all topics: 279,105,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC