NeuroRx to Present at the Bio Ceo & Investor Conference on February 13

Wilmington, Delaware & Tel Aviv, Israel , Feb. 10, 2017 -- NeuroRx, a clinical stage biopharma company developing the first oral therapy for ehavior , today announced that Jonathan Javitt, Ph.D., M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will provide a corporate overview at BIO CEO & Investor Conference, being held on February 13-14, 2017 at the Waldorf Astoria in New York City. In addition, the company is available to conduct one-on-one meetings with registered attendees of the conference; meetings can be requested through the Bio partnering system.

