William Verelst, Audience Given by the Trustees of Georgia to a Delegation of Creek Indians, 1734-35, oil on canvas, Winterthur Museum, Wilmington, Delaware, Art Gallery and Garden, Gift of Henry Francis du Pont. This February, the Yale Center for British Art premiered the first exhibition to explore the instrumental roles of the Hanoverian princesses Caroline of Ansbach , Augusta of Saxe-Gotha , and Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz -all of whom married into the British royal family-and how they shaped the nation's society and culture during a time of significant political and social transformation.

