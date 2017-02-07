Melania Trump sues paper; says article deprived her of a chance to cash in
WILMINGTON, Del. – First lady Melania Trump has filed a lawsuit against a British newspaper, saying a defamatory article it later retracted deprived her of the chance to launch a lucrative brand of clothing, shoes, jewelry and perfume.
