Maximum Value' for Uni-Marts

Lehigh Gas Corp. affiliate Kwik Pik LLC and other various parties were named the successful bidders of the Uni-Marts' assets for a total of approximately $19.6 million plus assumption of certain of the debtor's liabilities in an auction managed by Matrix Capital Markets Group Inc. The auction, which was held in Wilmington, Del., on September 23, featured organized competitive bidding that lasted nearly 15 hours, with more than 200 participating bidders, said Matrix.

